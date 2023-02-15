The Gilbert towing service had been a Coweta business staple for some 50 years. It would be difficult to count the number of people and their cars rescued over the years.

But, now, it has been sold. The City of Wagoner would to commemorate Gilbert’s history by renaming part of E. Sycamore St. as Gilbert Way.

The City of Coweta approved the plan during regular Feb. 6 meeting to designate the first 100 block in the change. The public will still have a March 6 will have a say in the idea, too.

In other Old Business approved:

A recreational vehicle, mini-storage and office retail building near 116th St. South and Highway 51 was granted a specific use permit.

The 31,000 square foot plan has answered all the needed questions and changes.

The Cowan Group Engineering for the design, public bidding and construction management for a public parking facility at Highway 72 and Chestnut Street.

The council also discussed the possibility of an EV charging station at this location, too.

The purchase of a MSA self-contained breathing apparatus system from Casco Industries, Inc., and an upgraded air refilling system from Tesco in the combined amount of $248,303 utilizing OMES contract pricing.

An added resolution No. 2023-04 will allocate funds for this purchase and the terms for the repayment thereof will save the city $27,000.

The resolution No. 2023-03 adopting amendments to the annual revenues and appropriations for the budget of the City of Coweta for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.