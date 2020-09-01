Former Bulldog cheerleader Johnson honored

The Wagoner varsity cheer squad had some great news for 2019-20 member Rachael Johnson.

Johnson became Wagoner’s first Oklahoma Cheer Coaches Association Academic All-Stater.

“We are so proud of you and all of the hard work you put in on and off the court!!!” one cheer official said. “This amazing girl not only cheered, but she was an officer in the FFA, played tennis, coached little league cheer, volunteered with her church, but also for many other organizations.”

Johnson graduated this past May. Her cheer coach/sponsor is Jeannette Lockwood.

