Foreign investors, crime among concerns as cannabis booms in rural Oklahoma

The result is that the OMMA has issued almost 8,000 grower's licenses — far more than is needed to support the state's legal medical marijuana market.

"We have so many grow operations, I don't know how — the free market should have taken care of it. That's the conversation we had in 2018: Let the free market take care of it. Well, the free market should have taken care of it but hasn't ... because of the black market.

"You've got the cartel; you've got the Chinese drug ring; you've got the biker gangs. Pretty much every criminal organization is operating in the state of Oklahoma right now," West said.

None of that is good for the legitimate growers, processors and retailers who are trying to follow the rules — which is one reason some legislators are still trying to make the state's medical marijuana laws work, even though there was and remains widespread opposition in state government to SQ 788.

Fetgatter says he does not use cannabis products and opposed SQ 788 but that after it passed he decided to do his best to make the law work.

To that end, he and several other lawmakers — mostly in the House — pushed through a number of changes last session to bolster compliance.