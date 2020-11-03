For the sake of kids: Wagoner, Coweta toy drives will benefit children

Mike Hammons couldn’t help but wipe tears from his eyes when he saw hundreds of unwrapped toys piled up on tables at Wagoner Community Outreach Sunday afternoon. The gifts were provided by participants in Road Warriors 4 Christ’s annual Toy Run for Wagoner Children held on Nov. 1.
The run, which started at Coweta Walmart, included 139 motorcycles and 15 cars. Participants came from as far away as Nowata and even Arkansas to take part in the endeavor.
Hammons, a Wagoner police officer, is also a board member for Wagoner Community Outreach (WCO). Through his work with both entities, he sees first-hand the need to help those who are less fortunate.
“I see it all the time, the need to help the kids in our town. There are a lot of families who cannot afford Christmas,” he said. “We talked for a long time about not doing the run this year because of COVID, but I didn’t want to give it up if I had to buy things myself. It (drive) is my baby.”
“This is something that my heart goes out to the kids, it’s a passion I have,” Hammons admitted.
“One year we had a family who went through the neighbor’s trash to dig out a Christmas tree to bring home. RW4C bought them a new Christmas tree, lights and bicycles for their kids.”
RW4C simply stands in the gap to help where needed.
Wagoner’s holiday toy drive was first held in 2007 when Terry Presley coordinated it through Wagoner Community Outreach. RW4C stepped in to help and took the project over in 2011. WCO continues to be the drop-off point and provides a thank you meal to all riders.
Regina Hammons reminded that the annual toy drive is not about recognition for RW4C, it’s for the children.
“To know all of this stays local for our Wagoner kids and to know we helped the outreach ensure that the kids have a Christmas, that is what we’re for,” she said with a smile. “We were praying for 100 bikes because of COVID, and to break that … we’re thrilled!”
One week earlier in Coweta, the annual Rolling Thunder Toy Run was a drive-through event with toys taken to Coweta Assembly of God Church.
The toy run was first coordinated by the late Don Jackson, owner of D&D Signs, some 13-14 years ago. Over the years, thousands of children have benefitted from the generosity of program participants.
With this being a difficult year due to the pandemic, the need for toys is expected to be greater in 2020.
“We just want the kids to have as normal of a Christmas as they can,” explained Rolling Thunder member Kay Guynes. “They need something normal they can count on and Santa Claus is one of those things.”
Coweta Assembly stepped up in recent years to team up with Rolling Thunder on the event. Church members wrap the gifts and make sure they are delivered to homes.
Church spokesperson Mari Horn said donations were down at the Oct. 24 drive. To help fill the gap, the church will be placing donation boxes throughout the community where people can drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 15.
Cash donations to make toy purchases can also be made at the church, 29707 E. State Hwy. 51.
“We’re expecting maybe 300 children to help,” Horn said.
For more information on how to help, call 918-486-3110.
