For the sake of kids: Wagoner, Coweta toy drives will benefit children

Mike Hammons couldn’t help but wipe tears from his eyes when he saw hundreds of unwrapped toys piled up on tables at Wagoner Community Outreach Sunday afternoon. The gifts were provided by participants in Road Warriors 4 Christ’s annual Toy Run for Wagoner Children held on Nov. 1.

The run, which started at Coweta Walmart, included 139 motorcycles and 15 cars. Participants came from as far away as Nowata and even Arkansas to take part in the endeavor.

Hammons, a Wagoner police officer, is also a board member for Wagoner Community Outreach (WCO). Through his work with both entities, he sees first-hand the need to help those who are less fortunate.

“I see it all the time, the need to help the kids in our town. There are a lot of families who cannot afford Christmas,” he said. “We talked for a long time about not doing the run this year because of COVID, but I didn’t want to give it up if I had to buy things myself. It (drive) is my baby.”

“This is something that my heart goes out to the kids, it’s a passion I have,” Hammons admitted.

“One year we had a family who went through the neighbor’s trash to dig out a Christmas tree to bring home. RW4C bought them a new Christmas tree, lights and bicycles for their kids.”