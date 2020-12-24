For the sake of children: Foster parents, families needed in Wagoner County

“People do not realize that every time you have to move a child or change the situations like separating him or her from siblings, it affects the trauma they’ve already gone through. It’s a vicious cycle.”

To be considered as a foster family, applicants must be age 21 or over. Single parents can apply, so long as they have a heart for fostering.

All applicants must go through background checks to make sure there is no criminal activity. DHS wants to ensure they place children in a safe home. Officials will then do a house assessment and make sure they are equipped to have more children coming in, such as with beds and dressers.

“We want to know they are stable and able to offer these children a safe, temporary home until hopefully we can get them back with their parents if at all possible,” Tyrell said.

There is a stipend in place to help foster families take on the additional responsibility and foster care groups are available for support and training.

Tyrell said for the most part, children are able to return home. Wagoner County DHS has a good success rate.

“Parents who really want to try and do what is best for their children will make themselves better,” she said.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent/family, https://okfosters.org/ or call 1-800-376-9729 to apply today!

