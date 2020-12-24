For the sake of children: Foster parents, families needed in Wagoner County

As individuals and families begin planning for 2021, a new role they may want to consider fulfilling is to foster a child through the Wagoner County Department of Human Services.
Denise Tyrell, child welfare specialist II with the Wagoner County Department of Human Services, said there are currently 63 children in Wagoner County who require foster care.
Of that number, 39 have been placed outside of the county due to the lack of foster homes and 18 could not be placed with siblings due to lack of an available home.
The need for additional foster parents/families who can welcome these children is great.
“More foster families are needed to give children a safe place to live, within their own communities, while their families get the help they need,” Tyrell explained. “Foster parents don’t just foster children, they foster families too – helping parents and children become healthy and whole gain.”
“A lot of time a child goes into foster care because of something to do with abuse or neglect,” Tyrell continued. “Sometimes it’s death and there is no one else who is willing or able to take care of them. It usually comes from outside of themselves. Any behaviors come from the trauma they’ve been through.”
She said a lot of foster homes cannot take multiple children, and that is more traumatizing for them.
“People do not realize that every time you have to move a child or change the situations like separating him or her from siblings, it affects the trauma they’ve already gone through. It’s a vicious cycle.”
To be considered as a foster family, applicants must be age 21 or over. Single parents can apply, so long as they have a heart for fostering.
All applicants must go through background checks to make sure there is no criminal activity. DHS wants to ensure they place children in a safe home. Officials will then do a house assessment and make sure they are equipped to have more children coming in, such as with beds and dressers.
“We want to know they are stable and able to offer these children a safe, temporary home until hopefully we can get them back with their parents if at all possible,” Tyrell said.
There is a stipend in place to help foster families take on the additional responsibility and foster care groups are available for support and training.
Tyrell said for the most part, children are able to return home. Wagoner County DHS has a good success rate.
“Parents who really want to try and do what is best for their children will make themselves better,” she said.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent/family, https://okfosters.org/ or call 1-800-376-9729 to apply today!