For the love of laughter: Sloat video chosen for America's Funniest Videos

If laughter is the best medicine, then America is about to get a good dose giggles thanks to an Okay Public School teacher who has made the most out of a very delicate situation.

Travis Sloat was preparing to make a virtual teaching video for his middle school English Learning Arts students back in March about how everyone makes errors when they write.

He had prepped the room to make sure it was clean, double checked for mirrors and reflections, and shut the door to begin recording.

What happened next is what the educator called on social media, “When distance learning goes wrong.”

About 20 minutes into the recording, he noticed on the computer screen that over his shoulder, his wife Alicia’s bra could be seen hanging on the back of the bedroom door.

With a dead pan face, Sloat dropped his chin, sighed, and said, “My wife’s bra is hanging from the door.”

“I had done several different takes, and I probably looked at it 10 times before it registered all of a sudden,” Sloat admitted. “It (the bra on the back of the door) is a common thing at our house, and common everywhere else from what I see on the internet.”

The educator said knowing his audience was junior high kids, he knew it would be the first thing they saw, so he couldn’t let it go. He took the bra off the door and re-recorded the video. His students never saw it.

Later on, as he is known for his humor, Sloat put a screen shot of the video on social media – just a photo of himself doing the head drop thing.