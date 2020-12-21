For sweet tooth cravings, check out Top Dawg Rolled Ice Cream

The newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce features a specialty product that is sure to draw patrons downtown Wagoner.

Top Dawg Rolled Ice Cream at 108 S. Main was welcomed into the business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 15. Chris Fogleman and Teresa Potts are co-owners in the business venture.

Potts owns Wagoner Candy Depot next door to the ice cream shop that opened in January before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Fogleman is owner of Outlaw Bail Bonds.

Top Dawg specializes in rolled ice cream using 12 different recipes and a wide assortment of flavors and toppings. Among the specialties are Birthday Cake, Bulldog Bowl, Coffee Lovers, Cookie Monster, Coweta Slam, Death by Chocolate, Rail Road Crossing, Snickerdoodle, S’mores and Strawberry Shortcake.

Potts said her biggest selling point is the children’s ice cream menu that follows a super hero theme. Among the creations are Aquaman, Batman, Captain Marvel, Elsa, Olaf, Hulk, Spiderman and more.