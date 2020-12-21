For sweet tooth cravings, check out Top Dawg Rolled Ice Cream

The newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce features a specialty product that is sure to draw patrons downtown Wagoner.
Top Dawg Rolled Ice Cream at 108 S. Main was welcomed into the business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 15. Chris Fogleman and Teresa Potts are co-owners in the business venture.
Potts owns Wagoner Candy Depot next door to the ice cream shop that opened in January before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Fogleman is owner of Outlaw Bail Bonds.
Top Dawg specializes in rolled ice cream using 12 different recipes and a wide assortment of flavors and toppings. Among the specialties are Birthday Cake, Bulldog Bowl, Coffee Lovers, Cookie Monster, Coweta Slam, Death by Chocolate, Rail Road Crossing, Snickerdoodle, S’mores and Strawberry Shortcake.
Potts said her biggest selling point is the children’s ice cream menu that follows a super hero theme. Among the creations are Aquaman, Batman, Captain Marvel, Elsa, Olaf, Hulk, Spiderman and more.
“We have been trying to grow downtown Wagoner,” Fogleman said of opening the business. “We invited Coffee on Chestnut to open a shop here in Wagoner. They came and opened it up, but there was not enough business for her to stay open so they were going to close. We wanted to keep that from happening, so we bought them out in mid-October.”
Fogleman already owns the building, so there is not a lot of overhead to the operation.
“We are already here and established,” he noted.
Potts said they chose Top Dawg for the name because, “The Wagoner Bulldogs are the Top Dawgs!”
Top Dawg Rolled Ice Cream is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fogleman said as things pick up, hours will be changed to go along with the customer flow.
“Someone is here regardless,” he assured. “If we see someone come up to the store, we’ll open. We won’t turn anyone away.”
Working with Fogleman and Potts will be Trey Fogleman.
Potts said it is important to join the chamber because she likes how businesses give back to the community.
“Businesses are the backbone of the community and they give back,” she noted. “The chamber is an organization that also gives back and does a lot for Wagoner.”
To learn more about the business, call (918) 798-9552.
