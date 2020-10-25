Food distribution helps Wagoner families

The American Legion Riders and members of Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Wagoner teamed up to distribute an abundance of food items to residents living in the Fort Gibson Lake area on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Church officials report on their Facebook page an estimated 336 boxes were handed out in approximately two hours at their 70076 S. 330 Rd. location.

“It is an honor to serve our community and we are not the only ones,” a post read. “So many of you picked up extra to deliver to others. God bless you!”

Food distribution will be held once again on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

“Come and get food!” invites volunteer Becky Minton.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.