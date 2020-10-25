 Skip to main content
Food distribution helps Wagoner families

Food distribution helps Wagoner families

Food Distribution

Community volunteers help unload boxes of food products for distribution to Wagoner area residents from Twin Oaks Baptist Church.

 BECKY MINTON, PROVIDED

The American Legion Riders and members of Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Wagoner teamed up to distribute an abundance of food items to residents living in the Fort Gibson Lake area on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Church officials report on their Facebook page an estimated 336 boxes were handed out in approximately two hours at their 70076 S. 330 Rd. location.

“It is an honor to serve our community and we are not the only ones,” a post read. “So many of you picked up extra to deliver to others. God bless you!”

Food distribution will be held once again on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

“Come and get food!” invites volunteer Becky Minton.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

