Two senior management changes have been announced by Gregory Graham, Chairman of the Board of FNB Coweta, Wagoner County’s oldest locally-owned bank.

Tim Sadler, who extended what, is now a 41-plus year financial services career when he joined the organization in 2017 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, has been named its President and Chief Credit Officer.

In another key leadership move, Brian Gilbert, who has a total of 26 years with the bank, was promoted to Executive Vice President-Operations and Technology.

Graham said Sadler succeeds longtime FNB Coweta President Mike Lyles who returned to banking closer to home in the Oklahoma panhandle.

“Tim embodies all of the attributes of a true community banker and knows the role a hometown bank plays in helping the community thrive,” Graham said of Sadler. “I don’t know anybody who has a broader range of lending experience or more expertise working with the Small Business Administration helping commercial customers makes the most of that agency’s numerous programs.”

A native of Sebring, Florida, Sadler received degrees from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He came to Coweta from Liberal Kansas where he served as Senior Lender for the First National Bank.

Gilbert is a native of Coweta and first joined the bank as a teller in 1992. After a short period away from the city, he returned in 2003 and has handled a myriad of responsibilities including consumer, commercial, and real estate lending, employee relations and managing the bank’s information technology department.

FNB Coweta was founded on July 13, 1903 in Coweta, Indian Territory. It has 19 employees at two full-service locations and a downtown drive-thru.