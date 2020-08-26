FLW Toyota Series is coming to Wagoner Sept. 2-3

Fort Gibson Lake will be buzzing with fishing activity next week when anglers from all across the country descend on Wagoner to compete in the 2020 FLW Toyota Series Southwestern Division qualifier.

The tournament, featuring 200 boats, is sponsored by the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and competitors will vie for impressive cash prizes.

The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said the FLW Toyota Series has and will create a “huge” economic impact on the community.

“Anglers have been here pre-fishing since January, which means they are staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants and purchasing their angler gear and fuel here,” Mallett said. “I’ve seen car tags from New York, Florida, California and all over.”

The chamber has compiled a list of restaurants and businesses for competitors so they can check out what Wagoner has to offer while they are here.

Mallett urges anyone who has promotional material such as fliers, business cards, coupons or more to bring them by the Chamber office by 12 noon on Friday, Aug. 28 to include in tournament packets.

“On tournament week, many will bring their families with them. Their wives go out and shop while they are fishing,” Mallett said. “We also encourage any business with a marquee sign to put a ‘Welcome FLW’ message on it. That will help catch their eye and make them more likely to come in and patronize your store or restaurant. They will recognize, ‘Oh, that business knows we are here!’”