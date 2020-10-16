Flu vaccine now available at Wagoner County Health Department

Children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.

Uninsured adults may be able to get a flu shot at no out-of-pocket cost.

Insured adults and children are able to get a flu shot for free at their health care provider or at a local pharmacy. Coverage can vary among different insurance plans.

Health department officials say the best way to prevent flu is to get vaccinated this fall. In addition to getting a flu shot, the WCHD reminds the community to follow these prevention tips:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Outside your home, put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.