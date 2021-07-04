Flooding prompts campers to relocate after heavy rainfall at Taylor Ferry Campground in Wagoner

If you were planning to camp along the lower end, “north” loop of Taylor Ferry South Recreation area in Wagoner, chances are staff members asked you to move.

That was the bad area – but certainly not all of it.

Flood water seeped through the lower, north loop road covering the concrete. Many tree stumps couldn’t be seen as flood water moved in. The south side boat ramp was forcibly closed - submerged in flood water. North side walkways and courtesy docks were flooded.

Catherine Jenkins, a gate attendant at Taylor Ferry South, said water along Fort Gibson Lake came up seven feet June 28th, and was expected to increase another three feet by the 29th.

Jenkins said 16 campers had to re-locate from the lower, north loop to a different campsite. Some people chose to go home. Anyone who had reservations on the bottom north side got canceled.

Despite the flooding on the lower level, she said they did not have to close all campground sites.

“Flooding, like what we’ve seen, is typically uncommon for July,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the last time they had to close a campsite was the summer of 2019, when historic flooding along the Arkansas River came through.