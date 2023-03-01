Lane Fletcher was coaxed into joining the Wagoner Rotary Club’s annual pancake eating contest not because of what he eats on a regular basis, but the amount he can consume on regular basis.

That was the District 2 County road worker’s secret weapon during Thursday’s contest at the First Baptist Church.

Still, it would not be an easy task to unseat the two-time defending champion, Cristy Collier, who competed as a Wagoner Soccer Coach when not running her computer repair business.

The field wasn’t syrupy either. Two football players, an EMS, a sheriff’s deputy, a police officer and a firefighter were set to chomp down the competition.

The three-minute battle of the bulge was a fight from the start as Fletcher and Collier swallowed their pride for the right to wear the winner’s belt.

When time expired, Fletcher had eaten 10 and Collier tallied eight.

But, wait there was a protest brewing.

Yes, Fletcher had put 10 pancakes in his mouth, but about eight made it down his throat by the looks of his nearby plate of mush.

Collier’s plate was clean.

The judge was called in for a ruling: A tie was declared!

The winner would be decided now by Fletcher and Collier throwing up pancakes – we mean uneaten ones – into a trash bin. The one with the most in the bin would be the winner.

Collier was first and missed the first two, but one of those just rimmed off. She made the third one for a 1-0 lead.

Fletcher quickly made the first two and missed the third for the 2-1 win.

The Porum resident who used to live in Wagoner was not sure he’d be wearing the coveted winner’s belt.

“Her plate was clean,” Fletcher said. “I was scared (she would be declared the winner). She can eat!”

Collier’s record will still be difficult to beat. She has two firsts and a contested runner-up title on her resume now.

There was more motivation for Fletcher.

“I wanted to beat the County Cops,” he said with a smile.

Other competitors were: Peyton Launius, WSCO; Devin Hawkins, Wagoner EMS; Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner High School football hero; Alexander Deel, Wagoner Police Department; Caiden Dick, Wagoner High School football champion and Jeremy Nevitt, Wagoner Fire Department.