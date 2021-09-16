Firstar Bank announces opening of Coweta branch

Firstar Bank has officially opened its tenth location in Coweta.

Firstar Bank CEO Jeff Merwin announced the branch opening on Sept. 15. The Coweta branch, situated at 28664 E. 141st Street S., is the banks tenth location and offers a full-line of banking services including consumer and commercial loans, financial planning and retirement accounts, and leading-edge deposit and treasury management services.

Opened in 2014 as Leader Mortgage, the office formerly offered home loans only.

Firstar acquired Leader Mortgage in 2018 and retained long-time lender Karen Davis to continue offering loans in the Coweta area.

With nearly three decades of tenure in banking and mortgage lending, Davis has steadily expanded her base of borrowers. In the past 12 months, Davis processed over $17 million in home loans for Coweta clients.

“With Karen’s reputation for providing first-class service and our lending growth in this community, it seems a natural fit to expand the banking services we offer,” Merwin said.

In July, Merwin petitioned the Oklahoma State Bank Commissioner for permission to offer expanded banking services in Coweta. That request was approved in August.