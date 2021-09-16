Firstar Bank announces opening of Coweta branch

Firstar Bank has officially opened its tenth location in Coweta.
Firstar Bank CEO Jeff Merwin announced the branch opening on Sept. 15. The Coweta branch, situated at 28664 E. 141st Street S., is the banks tenth location and offers a full-line of banking services including consumer and commercial loans, financial planning and retirement accounts, and leading-edge deposit and treasury management services.
Opened in 2014 as Leader Mortgage, the office formerly offered home loans only.
Firstar acquired Leader Mortgage in 2018 and retained long-time lender Karen Davis to continue offering loans in the Coweta area.
With nearly three decades of tenure in banking and mortgage lending, Davis has steadily expanded her base of borrowers. In the past 12 months, Davis processed over $17 million in home loans for Coweta clients.
“With Karen’s reputation for providing first-class service and our lending growth in this community, it seems a natural fit to expand the banking services we offer,” Merwin said.
In July, Merwin petitioned the Oklahoma State Bank Commissioner for permission to offer expanded banking services in Coweta. That request was approved in August.
Merwin stated, “We’ve made home loans to more than 500 local families in this area and we’re proud to be part of the momentum that is building in Coweta. We look forward to growing with this thriving community.”
Justin Calvert, senior vice president, has been tapped to manage the Coweta branch and lead the team of tenured bankers. With two decades of banking experience, Calvert specializes in small business and commercial lending.
"This investment represents Firstar’s commitment to being a banking leader in northeastern Oklahoma," Calvert said. "Our mission will be to provide clients with the personalized attention they typically don't receive from larger banks.”
Calvert graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree from Phillips Theological Seminary. Additionally, he completed the Oklahoma Bankers’ Association Consumer Banking School, Commercial Lending School, and Emerging Leader Academy.
Married with two sons, Calvert serves as President of the Muskogee Rotary Club Foundation. He also serves on the board of directors of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Area United Way.
The bank is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility features photographs of several local landmarks and landscapes in the Coweta area. The artwork was created by local photographers Peter Ferris, Traci Baker, and Michelle Nunn.
In conjunction with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, the bank will host a ribbon cutting at its new location on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Firstar Bank, now with over 195 fulltime employees, was founded in Muskogee in 2001. The bank has offices located in Muskogee, Tulsa, Fort Gibson, Sallisaw, Roland, and Fort Smith, Ark. The organization holds $850 million in total assets and $600 million in total loans. In addition, the bank’s investment division holds $286 million in assets under management.