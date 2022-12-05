First Shop Coweta drawing set for Dec. 13

The final day for distributing Shop Coweta tickets from participating Shop Coweta merchants is 12 noon on Friday – earlier if all available tickets are distributed.

There will be three total drawings for unclaimed prizes and numbers will be posted by 12 p.m. (noon) each drawing day. Winners will have three (3) days to claim prizes at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, Coweta.

The first drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. A second drawing, if necessary, will be held Friday, Dec. 16. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The third and final drawing, if necessary, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prizes must be claimed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.