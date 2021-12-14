 Skip to main content
First round Shop Coweta ticket winners announced
First round Shop Coweta ticket winners announced

A little more than 711,000 tickets were distributed to customers during the 2021 Shop Coweta campaign ( November 15 through December 10). 

The winning tickets in the 2021 Shop Coweta Campaign sponsored by the City of Coweta have been revealed.

First round Shop Coweta ticket winners 2021

The winning ticket numbers for the first round of the Shop Coweta 2021 campaign.

First Drawing: Winning tickets must be redeemed no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

A second drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 17 for any unclaimed numbers and winning tickets must be redeemed by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. 

A third and final drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 for any remaining unclaimed numbers and winning tickets must be redeemed no later than Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. 

All prizes will be picked up during office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, Coweta. Winners must be 18 years or older and have a valid photo I.D. to claim prize.

People are encouraged to save their tickets if they don't have a winner in the first go-around.

A total of 71 businesses within the Coweta city limits participated in the program – a record number, according to the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Winning tickets are listed in the order they were drawn by city officials through a random drawing process.

