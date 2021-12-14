First round Shop Coweta ticket winners announced

The winning tickets in the 2021 Shop Coweta Campaign sponsored by the City of Coweta have been revealed.

First Drawing: Winning tickets must be redeemed no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

A second drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 17 for any unclaimed numbers and winning tickets must be redeemed by Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

A third and final drawing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 for any remaining unclaimed numbers and winning tickets must be redeemed no later than Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.

All prizes will be picked up during office hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway, Coweta. Winners must be 18 years or older and have a valid photo I.D. to claim prize.

People are encouraged to save their tickets if they don't have a winner in the first go-around.

A little more than 711,000 tickets were distributed to customers during the 2021 Shop Coweta campaign ( November 15 through December 10). A total of 71 businesses within the Coweta city limits participated in the program – a record number, according to the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.

Winning tickets are listed in the order they were drawn by city officials through a random drawing process.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.