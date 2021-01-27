First Black justice on Oklahoma Supreme Court to retire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Tom Colbert will retire effective Feb. 1.

“With the retirement of Justice Tom Colbert, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma will lose a strong voice of sound reason and superb legal analysis,” said Oklahoma Chief Justice Richard Darby. “In his 16 years on the Court, Justice Colbert has earned the respect of the entire legal community in Oklahoma. He will be greatly missed.”

Colbert was the first Black jurist to serve on Oklahoma’s nine-member high court, as well as first to serve as chief justice.

Former Gov. Brad Henry appointed him to the court in 2004.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint his successor from names forwarded by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Colbert graduated from Sapulpa High School and earned a bachelor’s from Kentucky State University in 1973. He was an All-American track and field competitor in college.

He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1975.

He earned a master’s in education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1976 and taught in Chicago Public Schools.

He earned his law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1982.