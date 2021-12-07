Fireworks ordinance changes in Coweta

The ordinance originally stated, in part, that it was unlawful to discharge, fire, explode or ignite fireworks at any time in the Downtown District, or on any day except July 3, July 4 and Dec. 31 outside of the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 midnight each year. However, the ordinance has since been extended, allowing residents to shoot off fireworks from 12:01 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Jan. 1.