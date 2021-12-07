Fireworks ordinance changes in Coweta

Coweta City Councilors voted to change the fireworks ordinance Monday night allowing residents to shoot off fireworks on Jan. 1.
The ordinance originally stated, in part, that it was unlawful to discharge, fire, explode or ignite fireworks at any time in the Downtown District, or on any day except July 3, July 4 and Dec. 31 outside of the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 midnight each year. However, the ordinance has since been extended, allowing residents to shoot off fireworks from 12:01 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Simply put — it allows an extra day for residents to shoot off fireworks in Coweta City limits on New Year’s Day.
The sales of fireworks language did not change Monday evening, allowing retail sales of fireworks to occur between June 15 through July 4 and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 of each year.