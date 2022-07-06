 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firework mishap prompts three options in Wagoner

2020 Wagoner fireworks display
Tulsa World File

An explosion at Monday’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Wagoner forced operators to cancel a portion of the show, including the finale.

The finale consisted of 400 firework shells that did not go off, according to Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting. Jones is unaware of how many shells, in total, didn’t go off Monday night.

Since a large chunk of the show didn't happen, city officials are contemplating whether or not to do the remaining four or five minutes of the show at a later date. Other options include a full financial reimbursement of the fireworks, or apply a credit for next year’s show.

If the fireworks show were to go as planned, it would have been a 17 minute display. Jones said the explosion also caused some wire damage.

Wagoner city officials are in the process of submitting a report to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a detailed explanation of what fireworks specifically did not go off.

