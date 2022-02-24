Firefighters save mobile home park, dispensary in Okay

Seay immediately dialed 9-1-1, and jumped on his four-wheeler toward the dispensary. By the time he arrived, Okay firefighters were already on scene soaking it down. They were later joined by the Wagoner, Ft. Gibson, Mountain View and Tullahassee fire departments. Local police officers and the game warden blocked the highway.

Thankfully for Seay and many others, firefighters put out the fire before it reached the dispensary or the mobile homes. A giant burnt spot can still be seen roughly 25 feet from the business. Three cars on the other end of the highway — where the grass fire started — did burn, and a mobile home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

“If it wasn’t for their quick actions, no doubt, this whole area would have been destroyed,” Seay said. “Mostly everyone here is on a fixed income. A lot of them don’t have insurance. They are just making it — they don’t have the money to rebuild if their home was destroyed.”

Seay posted to Facebook on behalf of his business, his family, and the many others: