Firefighters save mobile home park, dispensary in Okay

Adam Seay was eating dinner with his wife when she noticed the smoke.
“I told her, ‘honey, the cameras just need to be cleaned up,’” Seay said on Sunday, Feb. 20 — a day the National Weather Service warned was a high fire danger day.
They are the owners of Seay Dispensary on 4642 E. OK-251 A in Okay. Seay lives in the Green Acres Trailer Park behind the newly opened dispensary. His daughter and son both have homes in there, too — hence the reason for their security cameras.
Sure enough, when they looked out their window for further proof, dark smoke could be seen in a field, approaching the highway. It was headed toward their business, their home, their children’s homes, and dozens of others.
“It was a matter of maybe, 15 minutes,” Seay said two days later. “It came across the field and was making its way (across OK-251A) toward the dispensary and mobile homes.”
It was, in fact, a large grass fire.
The grass fire stemmed from N. 45th St E., in back of the Dollar General in Okay. Like Seay’s neighborhood, there are homes back there. It quickly spread north, although Seay recalls the wind was changing its direction quite a bit. To the northwest before crossing OK-251A is a large substation.
Seay immediately dialed 9-1-1, and jumped on his four-wheeler toward the dispensary. By the time he arrived, Okay firefighters were already on scene soaking it down. They were later joined by the Wagoner, Ft. Gibson, Mountain View and Tullahassee fire departments. Local police officers and the game warden blocked the highway.
Thankfully for Seay and many others, firefighters put out the fire before it reached the dispensary or the mobile homes. A giant burnt spot can still be seen roughly 25 feet from the business. Three cars on the other end of the highway — where the grass fire started — did burn, and a mobile home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
“If it wasn’t for their quick actions, no doubt, this whole area would have been destroyed,” Seay said. “Mostly everyone here is on a fixed income. A lot of them don’t have insurance. They are just making it — they don’t have the money to rebuild if their home was destroyed.”
Seay posted to Facebook on behalf of his business, his family, and the many others:
“We would like to give a big thank you to all first responders and emergency management personal. The quick response of all the volunteers of our OKAY fire department may have saved our business but most definitely saved our house and many of our friends and family's uninsurable homes around us that would have been devastated by the loss of their home, etc.
THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU ALL!”
The cause of the grass fire is still under investigation