Firefighter Challenge returns for Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo

Firefighters from around the country will converge in Coweta on Saturday, March 26 to compete in the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge being held at the 9th Annual Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo.

The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event and to cheer on these amazing heroes. Sponsored by OPAL, the public will have a front row seat to witness the physical talents of these public safety professionals in action.

“We are thrilled that the Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo and Firefighter Challenge are back in 2022!” exclaims Coweta Chamber Director Christy Wheeland. “We look forward to welcoming hero firefighters to our community.”

The Firefighter Challenge is designed to promote, showcase, and publicly celebrate the selfless spirit and extraordinary fitness levels of America’s firefighters on a challenge course that creates one entertaining sporting event.

“Participants in the Challenge aim to inspire their fellow firefighter to also aim for the highest level of fitness, wellness, and safety so they can perform at their absolute best and minimize risks of injury on every 911 call,” says Russell A. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of the First Responder Institute.

Challenge participants run the skills-based course tackling what are known as the Five Essential Functions™ wearing full turnout gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus provided by 3M™ Scott™ Air-Pak™. Participants, in head-to-head, individual, and tandem competitions, simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as they race against themselves, their opponents and the clock.

“All firefighters are invited to participate regardless of where they are in their physical journey”, Jackson said. “I compare our participants to those running in a marathon. Not everyone here is focused on just winning the race. Many have incredible testimonials about how the Challenge has helped them on their journey of improving their personal and professional mental, physical and medical well-being. The comradery, encouragement and takeaway lessons our participants have at each event are immeasurable.”

The Firefighter Challenge is a program of the First Responder Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is focused on reducing line-of-duty injuries and deaths caused by strain, sprain, muscular pain, or latent heart disease which costs departments, insurers, and taxpayers billions of dollars each year.

For youngsters, the Kid’s Firefighter Challenge course will also be onsite providing a family-friendly, half-pint size replica of the course.

“At some point in their lives, virtually every kid has gleamed at the fire trucks flashing their red lights, sounding their sirens, and speeding on their way to assist or rescue those in need. Like me, many tell their parents, ‘I want to be a firefighter!’ I did at the age of 18,” Jackson said. “With the Challenge, we hope to inspire our next generation of firefighters because now, more than ever before, career and volunteer fire departments need more individuals to raise their hand and to serve in their local community.”

EVENT INFO: Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. Opening Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m.

LOCATION: Coweta High School, 14607 S. 305th E. Ave., Coweta, OK, 74429

COST: Free for the Public to view. Firefighters wanting to compete will register in advance with a small fee via the firefighter challenge.