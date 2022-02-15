 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Danger: 2 grass fires erupt in Wagoner County Tuesday
0 Comments

Fire Danger: 2 grass fires erupt in Wagoner County Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta grass fire

A mustang went up in flames near E. 161st St. S and S. 203rd E. Ave. in Coweta Tuesday.

 Justin Ayer

There have already been two confirmed grass fires in Wagoner Country Tuesday, on a day that fire officials warn is a high fire danger day.

One fire was in Porter, and the other fire was in Coweta, just south of Sanders Nursery off E. 161st St. S and S. 203rd E. Ave. The call came in for the Coweta fire just after 2 a.m., according to Wagoner County Emergency Management officials.

According to a homeowner nearby, the grass fire burned roughly 20 acres of grassland. Nobody was injured, and no homes were destroyed.

Grass fire in Coweta

The call came in just after 2 a.m., emergency responders said.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune went down to the area of the Coweta grassfire and saw a pair of homes nearby. A homeowner pointed out that his mustang parked in the grass went up in flames.

According to Wagoner County Emergency Management, “Please do not burn today. The ground and vegetation are extremely dry, and with the high winds today, any fire can get out of control fast.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

BancFirst partners with Wagoner PD
News

BancFirst partners with Wagoner PD

  • Updated

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley accepted a check from BancFirst on Feb. 8 to help pay for police equipment, specifically related to their new “…

Tullahassee town talk focuses on upgrading field house
News

Tullahassee town talk focuses on upgrading field house

  • Updated

Tullahassee Mayor Keisha Currin, along with the help of a group of passionate University of Oklahoma students, are brainstorming plans and listening to the public to transform the John Ford Fieldhouse in hopes of sparking some life into the town.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert