Fire Danger: 2 grass fires erupt in Wagoner County Tuesday

There have already been two confirmed grass fires in Wagoner Country Tuesday, on a day that fire officials warn is a high fire danger day.

One fire was in Porter, and the other fire was in Coweta, just south of Sanders Nursery off E. 161st St. S and S. 203rd E. Ave. The call came in for the Coweta fire just after 2 a.m., according to Wagoner County Emergency Management officials.

According to a homeowner nearby, the grass fire burned roughly 20 acres of grassland. Nobody was injured, and no homes were destroyed.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune went down to the area of the Coweta grassfire and saw a pair of homes nearby. A homeowner pointed out that his mustang parked in the grass went up in flames.

According to Wagoner County Emergency Management, “Please do not burn today. The ground and vegetation are extremely dry, and with the high winds today, any fire can get out of control fast.”

