Final Shop Coweta winners claim prizes

Final Shop Coweta winners claim prizes

Sandra Strickland

Sandra Strickland with the $500 VISA gift card she won through the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign.

 CITY OF COWETA, PROVIDED

Two people stepped forward to claim winning Shop Coweta prizes from the final drawings before the end of the year.

Jonathan Honeyman of Coweta claimed a winning $500 ticket from Walmart while Sandra Strickland of Broken Arrow claimed a $500 winner from Advanced Family Eye Care.

In all, eleven of 13 winning tickets were claimed in the 2020 Shop Coweta campaign, hosted annually by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the City of Coweta.

Prize winners included Patricia Glass of Coweta, Bethany Davis of Broken Arrow, John Hill of Porter, Katherine Hutson of Coweta, Becky Shaw of Coweta, Phillip Brown of Coweta, Sandy Graves of Haskell, Brenda Rich of Tulsa and an anonymous recipient from Coweta.

Nearly four dozen local businesses participated in the recent shopping campaign.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

