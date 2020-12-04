Filing period opens Monday for school board seats in Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay

The filing period for individuals interested in running for school boards in Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner opens Monday, Dec. 7 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Wagoner County Election Board, 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner.

Potential candidates should file their Declaration of Candidacy between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Seat 1 is up for election in each school district. Currently serving in those seats are Ryan Fankhauser in Coweta, Nick Davis in Okay, Brian Jones in Porter and Tresa Petre in Wagoner.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said candidates must be registered voters and reside within the district geographical boundaries for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period. They must also conform to State Law requirements.

Interested candidates should contact the superintendent’s office of each respective school district for any questions.

The Annual School Election will be held April 6, 2021. If more than two candidates file during the December filing period for an open seat, the election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to the school board general election on Tuesday, April 6.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.