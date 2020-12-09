 Skip to main content
Filing period ends today for school board races, three

Wagoner County Election Board

Potential candidates for school board offices in Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner should file their intent to seek office by 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 2020.

Individuals interested in serving on the Board of Education in Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner have until 5 p.m. today to file the necessary paperwork at the Wagoner County Election Board office.

Seat 1 is up for election in each school district. Those seats are currently held by Ryan Fankhauser in Coweta, Nick Davis in Okay, Brian Jones in Porter and Tresa Petre in Wagoner.

As of the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 8, only three people have filed their intent to seek office – Fankhauser in Wagoner and Tamera R. Belvin and Alisha Phelps in Wagoner.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said candidates must be registered voters and reside within the district geographical boundaries for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period. They must also conform to state law requirements.

The Annual School Election will be held April 6, 2021.

