Filing period ends today for school board races, three

Individuals interested in serving on the Board of Education in Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner have until 5 p.m. today to file the necessary paperwork at the Wagoner County Election Board office.

Seat 1 is up for election in each school district. Those seats are currently held by Ryan Fankhauser in Coweta, Nick Davis in Okay, Brian Jones in Porter and Tresa Petre in Wagoner.

As of the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 8, only three people have filed their intent to seek office – Fankhauser in Wagoner and Tamera R. Belvin and Alisha Phelps in Wagoner.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said candidates must be registered voters and reside within the district geographical boundaries for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period. They must also conform to state law requirements.

The Annual School Election will be held April 6, 2021.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.