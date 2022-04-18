Filing period ends in Wagoner County: Here are the candidates

Wagoner County Treasurer, Assessor and District One and Two Commissioners were all on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were able to file on April 13-15 at the Wagoner County Election Board.

Julie Robison Ballew, a republican, filed for Wagoner County Treasurer on the first day. Ballew has an education background, and has a passion for developing pro-active corporate cultures and managing high performing, challenging employees.

Incumbent Chasity Levi, a republican, also filed for Wagoner County Treasurer. Levi joined the treasurer’s office in June 2017, and stepped into the main role in the summer of 2021 to fulfill the remainder of Dana Patten’s term after her unexpected death.

Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges, a republican, also filed for another term. She has been in office since November 2010. She has always been a strong believer of government working within its mean and looking for alternative ways to expand the tax base rather than continually increasing taxes, according to her bio. She is running unopposed.

Incumbents James Hanning and Tim Kelley, of Wagoner County Commissioners Districts One and Three, also filed for another term. Hanning was first sworn into office in 2011. Hanning is also Chairman of the Board of Wagoner County Commissioners. Kelley, another longtime commissioner, is the vice chairman of the board.

Kelley will not be running unopposed. Jeff Flanagan, a republican, filed for Wagoner County Commissioner District 3 on April 15.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp, of District 27, also filed for another term in office at the state election board. He is running unopposed.

