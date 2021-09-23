 Skip to main content
FFA Chapter Officers challenged to ‘lead up’ in Wagoner County
FFA Chapter Officers challenged to ‘lead up’ in Wagoner County

Officers of the Coweta and Wagoner FFA Chapters participated in the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 14 at the Glenpool Conference in Glenpool, Okla.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “lead up.”

Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the Northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties and leading when one is unsure what to do.

Rhett Laubach, from Edmond, Okla., was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker, leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 1992-1993.

“Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership,” said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president. “As an association we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to ‘lead up’ within their chapters — expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for.”

Officers attending from the Wagoner Chapter were:

Maggie Brummett, President

Aidan Murray, Vice President

Aubrie Rexwinkle, Secretary

Shea Hornbuckle, Treasurer

Maci Dorr, Reporter

Melanie Kennedy, Sentinel

Ray Pell, Adviser

Officers attending from the Coweta Chapter were:

Addi Waller, President

Lily Conner, Vice President

Ashtin Conner, Secretary

Kaylyn Pool, Treasurer

Jacey Harp, Reporter

Michael Horn, Sentinel

Travis O’Dell, Adviser(s)

