FFA Chapter Officers challenged to ‘lead up’ in Wagoner County

Officers of the Coweta and Wagoner FFA Chapters participated in the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 14 at the Glenpool Conference in Glenpool, Okla.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “lead up.”

Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the Northeast area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties and leading when one is unsure what to do.

Rhett Laubach, from Edmond, Okla., was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker, leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 1992-1993.

