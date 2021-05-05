Festival season returns: Get ready for the biggest summer season events

The calendar turning to May means the smell of barbecue will soon waft through the streets of Bixby.

Signaling a return to normalcy following the pandemic, the annual Bixby BBQ’n Blues Festival is back after a one-year absence because of COVID-19. The event, known as the largest barbecue festival in Oklahoma, will be May 7-8 at Washington Irving Park, 13700 S. Memorial Drive.

“We think we should have a fairly good crowd,” festival co-chairman Buster McCurtain said. “There’s good reason for our BBQ’n Blues fans who have followed us over the last 20 years to turn out and start getting to enjoy some normal life with some good music and great barbecue and a lot of fun for the kids.”

As many as 10,000 people attend annually, and this will be the 20th year for the event. Seventy-five teams from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas compete for the Grand Champion of BBQ and People’s Choice Awards, with $12,000 in prizes handed out.

Taster kits are sold for $10 during the competition, allowing attendees to sample and judge ribs, pork, brisket and chicken. COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including masks and gloves for the participating teams.