Fentanyl the subject of Wagoner Community Meeting

Pure and simple, fentanyl is a killer.

That’s what citizens learned during a special Community Meeting hosted by the Wagoner Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center was the site of the discussion labeled: The Truth and Dangers About Fentanyl – The Deadliest High.

Experts, law enforcers, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics staff and those on the front line of trying to help drug abusers find a better way to kick the habit.

The only problem is that people aged 18-to-45 are dying at an alarming rate over the last three years.

“This is the most dangerous controlled substance I’ve seen in my career in 24 years as a prosecutor,” said Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp. “It’s a serious epidemic in the four counties I represent.”

Thorp did not sugar coat the problem.

“It’s the leading cause of death for 18-to-45 year olds in America,” Thorp added.

Thorp described fentanyl as 100 times more potent that heroin, but since it is a synthetic, it is easier to manufacture.

“One quarter of a pill can kill,” Thorp added.

Since the drug is so easy to make, the Mexican Cartels add fentanyl to other drugs to drive down costs to make more money. The cost is just $2.50 per pill and quality control is not part of the equation.

During his portion of the discussion, Thorp took time to read the names of people that have died in Oklahoma since January.

Now, law officials treat fentanyl deaths as crime scenes.

“These drug dealers are killing our friends and family,” Thorp said. “You must spread the word. You can die from a few grains of fentanyl.”

Thorp implored the audience to take the truth back to their cities and towns about this drug.

Brian Surber of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics normally would not bring some of his undercover staff to a meeting like this, but the subject matter was so important. Drug officers joined the conversation, but asked that no photos reveal their identity.

“Because fentanyl is fully synthetic, it is chemically more potent,” said Surber. “That makes fentanyl so highly addictive – more than morphine and heroin.

“It’s a more significant problem unlike we have ever seen.”

Surber told that the addictive nature of fentanyl is dangerous to a person’s mental state and nervous system. And, it is so cheap to make and buy.

The numbers Surber showed is scary. The yearly increase will double from 2021 by the end of 2022.

“This is much worse than the (drug) problem in the 1990s and 2000s,” Surber added.

The Cartels are treating fentanyl as a business. They export the easily made drug to middlemen who handle all the selling. If the middlemen get arrested, the Cartels find new middlemen to pick up the slack.

“It’s a revolving door to keep it going,” Surber said.

The middlemen use Facebook or Snapchat to advertise for buyers with code words.

“Fentanyl seizures from 2021 to 2022 is up 418.6 percent,” Surber revealed.

What can people do? Surber suggested three things.

• 1–Stop the supply and availability of fentanyl.

• 2–Educate as many as possible that one pill can kill.

• 3–Make it suck to engage in that conduct (of drug use).

Use Narcan spray if someone is having a bad reaction. It has been distributed to city and law enforcement officials and others to use in an emergency.

Once someone has chosen to try and escape a drug addiction, the Community Meeting turned to Peer recovery specialists Angela Lindsey and Kellie Odneal in the Wagoner Community Hospital.

Another group based in Wagoner called WRAP (Working to Recover, Assist and Prevent) to aid in further recovery needs. Katelyn Churches and Ashley Hayes were there to offer advice and answer questions, too.