Federal, state authorities partner to open COVID-19 vaccination center in north Tulsa

“We are grateful to receive additional resources in Tulsa to reach as many people as possible during one of the largest vaccination rollouts in our country’s history,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “I want to thank our federal partners for selecting Tulsa for this opportunity and want to thank the State of Oklahoma for their continued distribution of the vaccine as we all do our part to protect our neighbors.”

All Oklahomans 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination at the facility, although a parent or legal guardian must be present for those under 18. Appointments through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal at vaccinate.ok.gov are encouraged, but some walk-in appointments will be available.

“As we continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in our community, it’s important to ensure equitable access for those who have been disproportionately affected by the virus,” said Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart. “The addition of a temporary community vaccination center located in north Tulsa will increase opportunities for residents to receive the vaccine. I am grateful to the local, state and federal agencies who are collaborating to bring this center to fruition.”

More than 8,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and more than 440,000 have contracted the virus.