Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrial

McGirt’s defense rested in part on sowing doubt about the testimony of the victim and her relatives.

Attorneys for McGirt called the uncle of the victim Friday to testify about a dresser that other family members claimed contained a letter sent by McGirt to his wife at the time.

The victim testified earlier that she found the letter in a dresser in her mom’s bedroom. She claimed McGirt, in the letter, wrote that “the devil made him do it.”

The victim’s grandmother said her son took the letter when he removed all the items out of her home a few years ago.

But the grandmother’s son testified Friday that he never took any letters and that he gave his mother the key to the storage locker after he moved her items to it.

Joe White, an attorney representing McGirt, attacked the credibility of the victim and family members who testified for the government, during his closing argument.

“They got up on that witness stand and they cried, or acted like they were crying” because, White said, "they are trying to get your sympathy.”

“There is no way the government proved he did anything,” White said.