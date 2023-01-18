Feb. 14 vote on CPS $50M bond package

The Coweta Public Schools hope voters will show their love on Feb. 14 and vote for the $50.2 million Bond 2023 trio of school upgrades.

The explosive growth in the Coweta area has seen a need for academic upgrades along to make all the school safe with secure entryways.

All three schools in the bond will get new gyms that can also serve as storm shelters. It wasn’t that long ago that a small tornado hit near the junior high and high school area.

Classrooms will not be neglected, either. New classrooms or renovations to others are in the master plan, too.

New furniture, bathrooms plus renovations to some bathrooms are planned. A popular common area will be part of the new changes at Sloat Junior High. The old gym there will become the new commons area.

The Bond 2023 has many upgraded items while still looking to the future of education in Coweta.

“This is our biggest Bond package in school history,” Myers said.

Sloat Junior High – Budget $29,550,000.

Additions will include new gym that’s also a shelter and new secure entry with administrative offices.

The changes will include repurposing the current gym into a new commons area.

The existing commons will be changed into the new STEM lab.

Classrooms will also be renovated and upgrading furniture.

Mission Intermediate Grade Center – $9,650,000.

A new gym/shelter and a secure entry with adjacent administration offices.

New classrooms will also be added. Restrooms will be renovated as well as furniture upgrades.

Northwest Elementary – $11,000,000.

A new gym/shelter is planned. A new safe/secure entry with adjacent administration offices.

A new group of restrooms, new classrooms and new furniture are also planned.

Existing restrooms will be renovated.