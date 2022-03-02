FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Wagoner early Wednesday

FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Wagoner.

The shooting was not fatal, and two Wagoner Police officers were involved, according to an FBI Oklahoma public information officer.

It started as a domestic call, later escalating to a shooting, FBI officials said.

The suspect had an ax, the FBI said.

Both officers are native, thus OSBI, FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Oklahoma are working the investigation simultaneously.

The suspect is currently being treated for his injuries.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said it happened Wednesday morning on tribal land near N.E. First St. in Wagoner. It was in a trailer park, not far from the Wagoner High School football field.

The FBI said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This article will be updated.

