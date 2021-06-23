Fairfax connection to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' could lead to Reign of Terror Memorial

FAIRFAX — Recent visitors to Fairfax couldn’t help but notice filming for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was taking place.
People watched as an elevated, exterior camera captured a second story view of a scene inside a downtown building.
Sentries were posted at areas where roads were temporarily barricaded.
On foot, spectators paused to catch a glimpse of whatever movie-related activity they could see — ideally, a star sighting.
At the same time, Joe and Carol Conner were co-hosting an unofficial tour of sites that are central to the “Killers of the Flower Moon” story.
This is where a home exploded with people inside.
This is where conspirators met to plan murder for profit.
And, a short drive away from Fairfax at a cemetery in Gray Horse, there are gravestones with birth dates and death dates that are too near in years. The numbers on those grave stones drive home the reality that Osage citizens died before their time. Joe pointed out markers with names that are prominent in David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”
Grann’s bestseller is an acclaimed piece of work, crafted in such “wow” fashion that it compelled Scorsese to tackle the material and produce and direct what is being called his first “western.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro head the cast. Principal photography began in April. The shoot is taking place on Oklahoma soil. Big-time stuff, right?
The beyond unfortunate aspect of it all is “Killers of the Flower Moon” isn’t a piece of fiction.
Just as the book did, the Apple Studios film will delve into the century-old serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of crimes referred to as the Reign of Terror. Deaths came by way of bullets, poisonings and a house that was blown up after intended targets returned home.
Joe, an Osage, lost a family member to oil money-inspired greed. An aunt, Sybil Bolton, was murdered in Pawhuska in 1925. Her grandson, Dennis McAuliffe Jr., investigated and wrote a book (“The Deaths of Sybil Bolton”) in 1994. Grann said the book “serves as powerful testimony of one of the most sinister crimes in American history.”
It is in the context of all of the above that Joe and Carol are championing a cause: They want people to know “Killers of the Flower Moon” is a Fairfax story.
Pawhuska, where filming has attracted tourist attention, is doubling for Fairfax in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” A two-block stretch of Pawhuska’s Kihekah Avenue has been transformed to resemble the Fairfax — an oil-energized and more thriving Fairfax — of 100 years ago. The faux railroad built in Pawhuska for the movie? That, too, “is” Fairfax.
Ideally, moviegoers will leave cinemas armed with a general knowledge of what took place and where. The Conners trust that Scorsese will make a historically accurate film.
In the meanwhile?
“We want to try to make it clear to people that, while other murders happened throughout the reservation and the county, the story that is being made into a movie is about Osages who lived right here in Fairfax,” Joe said.
The Conners, asked why spreading this message is important to them, spoke about authenticity.
“The truth is the truth is the truth,” Carol said, noting that it would be ridiculous to say the Tulsa Race Massacre happened somewhere other than north Tulsa.
Carol said many descendants of people who lost their lives in “Killers of the Flower Moon” live in Fairfax. She said they have learned to live with what happened. Maybe they have even figured out a way to make peace with it.
But, since people in Fairfax suffered from the events of 100 years ago, the Conners contend it would be disappointing if Fairfax was excluded from reaping movie-related benefits.
Pawhuska was a tourist destination before “Killers of the Flower Moon” created a stir. Fairfax? Not so much. The town of 1,200-plus has seen better days. Main Street was battered by a 2018 tornado that ripped a hole in the roof of the historic Tall Chief Theater.
If the theater’s name rings familiar, it’s because Osage ballerinas Maria and Marjorie Tall Chief are among Fairfax’ most famous exports. Built by the ballerinas’ father, the theater opened in 1928 and was in use continuously into the 1960s. The theater has been dormant for decades, but the Fairfax Community Foundation wants to resuscitate it for use as an Osage Nation Reign of Terror Memorial. A free Reign of Terror exhibit will soon be christened in the theater lobby.
A Reign of Terror Memorial would be a draw for visitors who want to know more about the “Killers of the Flower Moon” story. Visitors who trickle into Fairfax now are at the informational mercy of whomever they happen to encounter. Sometimes visitors pop in at the Fairfax Chief newspaper, where Joe and Carol are publisher and editor.
Grann was among recent pop-ins. He autographed copies of “Killers of the Flower Moon” so they could be sold to raise funds for the Osage Nation Reign of Terror Memorial project. Joe and Carol double as chair and co-chair of the Fairfax Community Foundation.
Grann met the Conners while doing research for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Grann read “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton” and was advised by McAuliffe to meet cousin Joe. The Conners helped Grann arrange interviews. Some interview subjects (including Mary Jo Webb, who conducted significant Reign of Terror research) were initially wary of talking to the outsider.
“David didn’t get his foot in the door right away,” Joe said. “It took quite a bit of schmoozing and meeting people.”
Grann interviewed many people, including Webb, at the Conner home. Joe said Grann staged his first book signing at the Tall Chief Theater. Among items on display there now is an image from “The FBI Story,” a 1959 film starring Jimmy Stewart and Oklahoman Vera Miles that touches upon the Reign of Terror and other crimes.
Fairfax was lucky and unlucky in regard to the new movie — unlucky in not being chosen as “the” spot for filming and lucky in that at least some filming is occurring. The hero of the latter is production designer Jack Fisk, according to Joe and Carol.
Fisk is a two-time Academy Award nominee who, oh by the way, is married to Academy Award-winning actress Sissy Spacek. The Fairfax Chief reported it was initially thought no scenes would be shot in Fairfax, but that changed after Fisk came aboard.
Said the newspaper in a March 4 front-page story: “His hours of research to find the best buildings to accurately depict the places where events unfolded here will benefit Fairfax now and in the future.”
The benefits (and the same is true in Pawhuska) include properties that have been spiffed up for movie usage.
There would be additional benefits for Fairfax — a steady dose of sightseers and celebrity hunters? — if Fairfax was playing itself in the film.
Maybe the release of the movie will whet appetites to experience Fairfax and visit the Reign of Terror Memorial, if completed.
In the here and now, the Conners will continue to be vocal about local: This happened here.