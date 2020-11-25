Exodus to Parler? Conservatives seeking fill-in as Twitter, Facebook flag more posts

Parler is a French verb meaning “to speak.” It’s also the name of a previously obscure social media platform promising conservatives a place to speak their minds.
Millions apparently have joined in recent weeks, driving Parler to the top of the app download charts. A semi-organized migration of conservatives from the more established platforms seems to be continuing, with many using Parler to circulate rumors and theories that likely would be flagged or taken down by Facebook or Twitter.
A somewhat clunkier version of Twitter, Parler bills itself as a “town square” where only the most egregious — and potentially illegal — posts are banned.
“We prefer that removing community members or member-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum,” Parler’s community guidelines say. “We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual.”
The question of who should monitor the content of the internet and social media and to what extent has been an issue since the worldwide web opened to public use.
Globally, answers to that question have ranged from “no one” and “not at all” to complete government control.
In the United States, the answer is the individual platforms.
Professor Rosemary Avance of Oklahoma State University’s School of Media and Strategic Communications said her greatest concern is that unsubstantiated rumors carry the same weight on social media as carefully researched reporting.
“Half the population gets its news from Facebook,” said Avance. “Is that population taking the time to do the research, to fact-check, to make sure what they’re reading is reliable? The answer seems to be a big no.”
Avance said Parler was created by “two conservative young tech guys” named John Matze and Jared Thomson who envisioned it as a place for “open and uncensored” discussion from a mostly conservative viewpoint.
Even so, Parler was around for about two years before it began picking up subscribers last summer. That coincided with Facebook’s and Twitter’s flagging of patently false and misleading posts on their platforms.
Avance said there is no evidence that Facebook and Twitter singled out conservatives per se, but she said they do flag content associated with the far right. That includes anti-Semitic, xenophobic and white nationalist messaging.
Parler — pronounced “PAHR-lay” in French but anglicized to “PAR-lur” by many of the platform’s users — has become an internet home base for groups such the white nationalist Proud Boys and supporters of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is believed to be responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
It is also new territory for pranksters and imposters. The offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford say they have no connection to Parler accounts in their names.
Media observers say it’s probably too soon to know whether Parler is a fad or here to stay. Despite its recent rise, it still is far behind Twitter and Facebook in users as well as in the technology infrastructure to support those numbers.
Avance said the platform runs the risk of being “an echo chamber … that doesn’t really make for the kind of debate it says it wants.”
Video: How to control your Facebook news feed
randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!