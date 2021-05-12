Events & Awards: Slow Your Roll and Car Meet set for May 15 in Coweta

Wagoner County student awarded

OSU scholarshipWagoner County student Anna Manes, an animal science student from Broken Arrow, recently was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.

“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”

New member of American Angus Association namedWilliam McClung of Porter is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.

Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.