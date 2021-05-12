Events & Awards: Slow Your Roll and Car Meet set for May 15 in Coweta

The Downtown Activities Committee in Coweta is hosting some events downtown on May 15. All vehicles are welcome to the Slow Your Roll and Car Meet in downtown Coweta at Highway 72. The practice is at 4 p.m. and the event is at 5 p.m. The presenting sponsor is Goodfella’s Pizzeria.
A vendor and craft fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by Yvette’s Gifts and Event Center. A cornhole tournament starts at 2 p.m. in Centennial Plaza, sponsored by Coweta Cornhole.
The following Broadway District vendors will stay open for extended hours: Coweta Coney Shop, Goodfella’s Pizzaria, 1843 on Broadway, Dixie’s Cafe, Sweet Home Cafe & Bakery, Bloom & Things, Cactus Cones Trailer Downtown, The Pink Cactus, Indigo Tie Dye, Yvette’s Gifts & Events, 4 Tons of Blessings, Deals & Steals Resale Market, Coweta Nutrition and Coweta Flowers & Junktique.
A covid vaccine clinic will be provided by the Wagoner County Health Department.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
JOM/Title VI meeting scheduledThe next JOM/Title VI meeting for Coweta Public Schools will be on May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Intermediate High School, 14699 S. 305th E. Ave.
All parents and guardians of Coweta’s Native American student population are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information you can contact CPS assistant superintendent Max Myers at 918-486-6506.
Wagoner County student awarded
OSU scholarshipWagoner County student Anna Manes, an animal science student from Broken Arrow, recently was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with an academic scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”
New member of American Angus Association namedWilliam McClung of Porter is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Wagoner Area Neighbors Polish Dog Lunch and Bake Sale May 15Drive up and grab and go or sit outside and enjoy the Wagoner Area Neighbors Polish Dog Lunch and Bake Sale on May 15. It’s $7 for a Polish dog, chips and a drink.
All proceeds go to Wagoner Area Neighbors, a nonprofit organization that assists those in need. It is a Tulsa Area United Way Partner Agency and a Salvation Army Service Unit.
The lunch and bake sale is at Eternity Fraternity, 105 Cohn, in Wagoner.
For more information, call 918-485-2309.
Open rodeo coming to Clint Cagle Memorial ArenaThe Wagoner Roundup Club is sponsoring an open rodeo starting at 8 p.m. May 14-15 at Clint Cagle Memorial Arena. The gate fee is $8 with children younger than 8 admitted free.
The ladies barrels will be the first event followed by the regular rodeo order. For more information, call 918-520-4958.
Wagoner Parrotheads garage sale on May 15The Wagoner Parrotheads garage sale will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital this year. It begins at 8 a.m. on May 15 at 501 S. McQuarrie. For more information, call 918-232-2911.