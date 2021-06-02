Epic Charter Schools governing board severs all ties with co-founders' for-profit firm and California school

Harris and Chaney issued a written statement to the media on Wednesday evening:

“At this time, we feel it is best for EYS and Epic to pause our professional relationship and to give each entity a chance to determine how to best serve families moving forward,” the statement reads in part. “While this is a sad and difficult decision for us, we believe it is in the best interests of EYS and, most importantly, the 50,000 plus students Epic Charter Schools and EYS currently serve.”

After Harris and Chaney issued their statement, Campbell issued a rather emphatic clarification to Epic’s staff, parents and students during Wednesday evening’s public meeting.

“This is final, this is not a pause in any stretch of the imagination. This isn’t like we’re taking time to think about it and reassess. We are not reassessing anything when it comes to a CMO, especially Epic Youth Services,” he said. “This relationship is done as long as this board is in place.

“This is not a pause of a relationship, and I want to be clear about that.”

In a separate vote on Wednesday, Epic’s governing board severed all ties to Epic subsidiary Community Strategies-CA LLC.