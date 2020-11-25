Epic Charter Schools gets a pass on accreditation downgrade from state Board of Education

Hofmeister repeatedly referred to a recent incident that she said was illustrative of Epic school operators’ attitude toward complying with the accounting requirements with which all public schools must comply.

She called on Katherine Black, executive director of financial accounting at the state Department of Education, to detail her experience during an on-site review, which must be conducted every three years at all public schools receiving federal funds.

Black said she asked to review some purchase orders, which is a standard review practice, and found that one purchase order from Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company that Epic’s governing boards have contracted with to operate both Epic schools, listed “certified salaries” on it.

Clark said the school — not the for-profit management company — pays all certified school personnel.

She inquired what certified school personnel’s salaries were being paid, but the school workers said they didn’t know and that she would have to ask the for-profit management company and called on one person to come speak to her.