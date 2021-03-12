Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence Scholarship Grant encourages students to apply by April 15

An essay and a business plan are both required for an application to be considered complete.

A 500-word minimum essay will be required on the importance of small businesses to a community and how shopping small can impact an entire town. Other essay options include how online shopping has impacted local towns in rural America, why local sales tax is important, how to grow and retain a new business, highlighting how important small business are to a town and why, as well as examining how business tax credits and incentives helpful the economic growth of a community.

The business plan can either be a basic model of the applicant’s existing business or an entirely new model based on the potential funding. Online templates can be used to help applicants, though the template must be cited for copyright purposes.

The business plan must detail how the award funds will be used to either purchase needed items or detail how the money can start or improve the proposed business if equipment is not needed. Plans must also include a projected return on investment.

Detailed information on how much money may be earned back on the investment will award more points in the judging phase.