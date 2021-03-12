Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence Scholarship Grant encourages students to apply by April 15

Wagoner County students interested in either starting or growing their own small business are encouraged to apply for the Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence Scholarship Grant and have until April 15 to submit an application.
The grant is meant to celebrate creative spirits and encourage future leaders. It is sponsored by the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce and High Tower Business Solutions, Accounting & Tax Services.
The first place winner will receive $1,040 and second place will receive $250. Winnings may be used to fund the student’s existing business or for their proposed future business endeavor.
Business endeavors can range from babysitting, mowing lawns, operating an online store, showing animals and more. In the spirit of diversity of business, all industries and ideas are welcome as long as the business idea is legal in Oklahoma and at the federal level.
Eligible applicants must attend either Wagoner Public Schools, Okay Public Schools or Porter Public Schools and be classified as freshman, sophomore, junior or senior during the spring 2021 semester.
Applicants will be judged based on two factors including their understanding of the importance of small business to a community and why “shopping local” is so important to the overall economic growth of a town. The second factor that will determine a winner is the applicant’s innovative creativity in their small business plan.
An essay and a business plan are both required for an application to be considered complete.
A 500-word minimum essay will be required on the importance of small businesses to a community and how shopping small can impact an entire town. Other essay options include how online shopping has impacted local towns in rural America, why local sales tax is important, how to grow and retain a new business, highlighting how important small business are to a town and why, as well as examining how business tax credits and incentives helpful the economic growth of a community.
The business plan can either be a basic model of the applicant’s existing business or an entirely new model based on the potential funding. Online templates can be used to help applicants, though the template must be cited for copyright purposes.
The business plan must detail how the award funds will be used to either purchase needed items or detail how the money can start or improve the proposed business if equipment is not needed. Plans must also include a projected return on investment.
Detailed information on how much money may be earned back on the investment will award more points in the judging phase.
Applicants are encouraged to be creative and use their imagination to detail how their business would look in action if awarded, such as using funds to improve a website or obtain a CPR certification.
There are no boundaries for the way funds may be used and applicants are encouraged to include pictures, spreadsheets and other visuals as part of their plan.
Applications submitted are considered confidential and will be judged by an independent committee consisting of various local business owners, with winners being announced on April 30.
Winners will also be asked to give a testimonial on how the scholarship impacted them.