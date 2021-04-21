English teacher named WHS Teacher of the Year

Much to her self-professed surprise, English teacher Kallie Barnes was recently named Teacher of the Year for Wagoner High School.

“It was something that I didn’t expect,” she said. “I’ve been nominated several times, but I’ve never won, so it was kind of a shock. I’ve only been at this building for three years, so it was exciting that they thought highly enough of me.”

Prior to joining the faculty of Wagoner High School, Barnes taught elementary school for nine years. Although she enjoyed working with younger students, she said the shift was welcome and that the older students have been just as sweet as their younger counterparts.

“They’re the same kids, just in bigger bodies,” she said with a chuckle.

Earlier this school year, Barnes was a grant recipient from the Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives and the University of Oklahoma. The $1,000 grant helped make it possible for her to purchase copies of “Just Mercy” for her honors students.

She said the 2014 memoir by Bryan Stevenson about his legal work with economically disadvantaged clients has sparked discussions among the students drawing parallels to current events, as have assignments related to Elie Wiesel’s “Night.”