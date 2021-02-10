Emotional connection to chocolate leads to new Coweta shop with unique sweets

Ronnie Watchorn got through the worst time in his life by immersing himself in chocolate.
In 2015, the car in which Watchorn was driving with his wife and young son was struck head-on by a drunken driver. Watchorn’s wife died at the scene, while Watchorn and his son were injured.
The time needed to recover from his injuries, along with taking on the responsibilities of suddenly becoming a single parent, led to Watchorn losing his job as well.
“I had been working with a woman, helping her build a website for her business,” Watchorn said. “The first time we spoke after the accident, she could tell that something was wrong. She kept after me — out of real concern, I could tell — and I finally told her about the accident.
“And she offered me a job,” he said.
That was how Watchorn went to work for Christine Joseph, whose Nouveau Atelier de Chocolat first introduced Tulsans to European-style chocolate when she opened the shop in 2000 (Joseph moved to a larger space in downtown Broken Arrow in 2004).
Watchorn worked for Joseph for almost five years. But for him, it was more than just steady employment.
“It’s hard to feel angry or sad when you’re eating a good piece of chocolate,” he said. “The same thing is true about making chocolate. When Christine said she had decided to sell the shop in 2019, I realized I had developed a real emotional connection to making chocolate, and I knew I couldn’t just walk away from this. That’s when I knew I had to start my own shop.”
Watchorn’s American Inheritance Confectionery was selected for the fall 2019 Launch Program at Mother Road Market, a four-month program that helps food entrepreneurs get established. He opened his business at 117 S. Broadway in downtown Coweta last year.
“I knew I wanted to create a unique identity in this industry,” he said. “I didn’t want anything that was tied into popular culture or something like that.”
Instead, Watchorn, a member of the Choctaw Nation, turned to history and the land.
A series of whiskey-flavored caramels, for example, are named for U.S. presidents and historical figures such as Jim Thorpe and Marilyn Monroe. He is working on a subscription program that will include chocolates with flavors inspired by places Watchorn has traveled.
He also works with area farmers to source some of his more unusual flavors, such as huckleberry and rye in a Jack Daniels ganache or strawberry and honeysuckle.
“For me, it’s all about storytelling,” he said. “A lot of the flavors I use are things that have been brought to this country, and those flavors are now a part of our collective story. Food helps shape a community because it’s often the best way to bring people together.”
For Valentine’s Day, he is selling a fun gift option called the Shattering Heart Bundle, a chocolate heart filled with six chocolate-covered strawberries, six truffles and a mallet to smash the chocolate heart and get the goodies inside.
Much of Watchorn’s product is sold online. “With the pandemic, my wholesale business has been through the roof. But I try to keep some things ready for when I do have the shop open,” he said.
Watchorn also conducts workshops.
For more information, visit americaninheritanceconfectionery.com.
