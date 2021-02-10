Emotional connection to chocolate leads to new Coweta shop with unique sweets

Ronnie Watchorn got through the worst time in his life by immersing himself in chocolate.

In 2015, the car in which Watchorn was driving with his wife and young son was struck head-on by a drunken driver. Watchorn’s wife died at the scene, while Watchorn and his son were injured.

The time needed to recover from his injuries, along with taking on the responsibilities of suddenly becoming a single parent, led to Watchorn losing his job as well.

“I had been working with a woman, helping her build a website for her business,” Watchorn said. “The first time we spoke after the accident, she could tell that something was wrong. She kept after me — out of real concern, I could tell — and I finally told her about the accident.

“And she offered me a job,” he said.

That was how Watchorn went to work for Christine Joseph, whose Nouveau Atelier de Chocolat first introduced Tulsans to European-style chocolate when she opened the shop in 2000 (Joseph moved to a larger space in downtown Broken Arrow in 2004).

Watchorn worked for Joseph for almost five years. But for him, it was more than just steady employment.