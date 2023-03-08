The Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo is set to blast off the Coweta I-High campus on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be usual showcase of helicopters, firefighting equipment and team competition, a hose coupling challenge, hose capture challenge, bucket brigade, dead man drag challenge and team pull challenge, but also an unusual blood drive from OBI.

OBI will hold a blood drive beginning in the Commons Area that starts at 9 a.m. That way if you give blood early, you will have an hour to recover and still see all the vendor sights connected with the Expo.

The twist in the blood drive will offer prizes to schools that attract the most blood donors.

At the end of the event, the Wagoner County school that attracted the most donors will receive $750. The second place school will get $250.

So, Porter, Okay, Coweta and Wagoner will try for the top prize.

No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

There is a minimum age limit to give blood, however. Check with officials when you arrive.

Donors will not only help a county school, but also receive a t-shirt and one free admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum while tickets last.

If you are hungry, IHOP will give a free short stack of Buttermilk pancakes for any donor. Check with officials on how to redeem the pancake deal.

The OBI outer space theme is: “Save the Humans, Give Blood.”

“The information is to prepare for every situation and prevent accidents,” said Emergency Management Director for Wagoner County Heath Underwood. “There is information to do in the event of an emergency.”

The Expo and BancFirst provided prizes.

Admission to the Expo is free of charge.