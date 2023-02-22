After unexpected delays, the teachers and students officially moved into the new portion of Ellington school on Feb. 14, it was announced during the regular monthly meeting of the Wagoner Board of Education.

On Feb. 21, all items from the old side had to be moved since it was going to be razed. It is expected to take a few months to completely demolish the old side.

In other action:

The next meeting of the Board will be on March 9.

The financial condition for Wagoner Public Schools was up by $400,000 in part to the OLAP (Oklahoma Liquid Asset Pool) investment.

The home side football stadium lighting wiring was accidentally cut during the current renovations. It was estimated to cost $3,000 for the repair.

The board will plan to bid out for cleaning crews next year.

Approved the hiring of Kristian Combs as an elementary teacher at W.R. Teague on a temporary contract for the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year.

Approved the hiring of Kristian Rowan as a Behavior Specialist at W.R. Teague for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

Accepted the bid for the remodel of a Bennett St. property near Maple Park into the High School Alternative Education.

Supplemental appropriations for Cooperative Fund 12 for Carl Perkins in the amount of $44,539.

Under the Consent Docket:

Approved the Wagoner Jazz Band to attend the PSU Festival on March 3 in Pittsburg, Kan.

Accepted the resignations of Deniece Crow at the end of the school year and Willard Collins.