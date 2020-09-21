Ellington ECC gets $4,000 Dollar General grant

Thanks to the grant writing of Brandi Rhodes, Ellington Early Childhood Center will receive a $4,000 Dollar General grant, it was announced recently.

Ellington was one of 20 schools in Oklahoma to receive this grant and it was one of seven schools to get the maximum amount.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General’s Literacy Foundation board member. “We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Ellington principal Stephanie Fleming was thrilled when she heard the news.

“We are super thankful and proud of her for going above and beyond for our school,” Fleming said. “I can’t wait to use it for our kids!”

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“We could definitely use guided reading books for our library,” Fleming added. “So each of our kids can read on their level for programs at school and at home. We will also talk to the teachers and know what their kids need.”