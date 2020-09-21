Ellington ECC gets $4,000 Dollar General grant

Thanks to the grant writing of Brandi Rhodes, Ellington Early Childhood Center will receive a $4,000 Dollar General grant, it was announced recently.
Ellington was one of 20 schools in Oklahoma to receive this grant and it was one of seven schools to get the maximum amount.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General’s Literacy Foundation board member. “We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
Ellington principal Stephanie Fleming was thrilled when she heard the news.
“We are super thankful and proud of her for going above and beyond for our school,” Fleming said. “I can’t wait to use it for our kids!”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning among new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
“We could definitely use guided reading books for our library,” Fleming added. “So each of our kids can read on their level for programs at school and at home. We will also talk to the teachers and know what their kids need.”
The uses for the grant money are still to be ironed out as Fleming wants to make sure the money is appropriately applied.
“We are waiting to see what the stipulations are,” Fleming said. “We’re thankful she found that grant and filled it out.”
Childhood literacy is a big deal at Dollar General.
In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created to honor the company’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.
During the past 27 years, the foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to school, libraries and organizations to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy.
It is estimated the funds have positively impacted more than 12 million people by providing funding and resources to help individuals take their first steps toward learning to read, learning English or completing their high school equivalency.
