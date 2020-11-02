Ellington Early Learning Center names October Little Bulldogs

Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of October.
In lieu of a group assembly due to social distancing requirements, Principal Stephanie Fleming introduces honorees in each hallway and they come down one by one to receive their awards.
Honorees include London Turner, Aidyn Wolfe, Ever Pitts-Johnson, Ayrees Harvell, Nora Pevehouse, Mackenzie Roberts, Sidney McNack, Lily Virgil, Marilynn Edwards, Cannon Haus, Brody Mackey, Alyssa Gaut, Lucy Cagle, Lauren Aldridge, Maxton Weaver, Alice Cox, Kendy Shepherd, Hunter Hubbard, Aspyn Wolfe, Alex Luevans, Kynlee Nutt, Lane McDarris, Kaygan Allen and Adleigh Alvarenga.
Congratulations to the winners!
