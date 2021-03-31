Election Day set for April 6, with early voting beginning Thursday, April 1

Election Day in Wagoner County is set to take place April 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting for the election will take place Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wagoner County Election Board located at 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner.

Early voting is available to all registered voters and a sample ballot can be viewed under the Oklahoma voter portal at www.elections.ok.gov.

Those not participating in early voting and casting their ballots on April 6 can find their voting location on the back of their voter registration card. Residents are encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Election Board if a new card is needed.

A total of 35 candidates filed for municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter.

All registered voters must reside within the city limits of the municipality of which they are eligible to vote to cast their ballots.

In Coweta, Ward 3 incumbent Shorty Chance will face challenger Maureen Stegge, while Ward 4 incumbent Logan Brown will face challenger Kyle Gilbert. At-Large incumbent Randy Woodward will face Sonia Mullis. All positions are four-year terms.