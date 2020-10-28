Election 2020: High number of voters expected for General Election

Wagoner County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast ballots in one of the most talked-about elections in quite some time.

Political division is high with a deep trench between parties as the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc with the economy. Turnout for the 2020 General Election is expected to be larger than usual.

Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said there has been a surge of voter activity in her office. She attributes that to the importance of the election and the pandemic as well.

“Between new voter registration and voter information changes, we have completed 10,000 transactions since the primary election in June,” Call said. “I’ve had 5,467 absentee ballot requests this year which is almost triple what we normally receive.”

The election board office has also seen 2,000 new voters register from August to October.

“We normally see a large increase in presidential years,” she noted. “We have a lot of party changes, but that is normal.”

Call reminds those who have absentee ballots that they must be in the election board office mailbox by the close of business (for the post office) on Election Day (Nov. 3) in order to be counted.