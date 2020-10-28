Election 2020: High number of voters expected for General Election

Wagoner County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast ballots in one of the most talked-about elections in quite some time.
Political division is high with a deep trench between parties as the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc with the economy. Turnout for the 2020 General Election is expected to be larger than usual.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said there has been a surge of voter activity in her office. She attributes that to the importance of the election and the pandemic as well.
“Between new voter registration and voter information changes, we have completed 10,000 transactions since the primary election in June,” Call said. “I’ve had 5,467 absentee ballot requests this year which is almost triple what we normally receive.”
The election board office has also seen 2,000 new voters register from August to October.
“We normally see a large increase in presidential years,” she noted. “We have a lot of party changes, but that is normal.”
Call reminds those who have absentee ballots that they must be in the election board office mailbox by the close of business (for the post office) on Election Day (Nov. 3) in order to be counted.
For those who want to drop them off in person at the election board office in Wagoner, the last day to do that is Monday, Nov. 2. No walk-in absentee ballots can be taken on Election Day.
For those who want to avoid Election Day lines, early voting will be available this Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 29-31. Early voting centers are located at the Heritage United Methodist Church on 71st Street between Evans Road and Oneta Road in Broken Arrow or at the Wagoner County Election Board office at 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner.
Thursday and Friday voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting hours on Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To confirm your polling location or view a sample ballot online, go to www.elections.ok.gov. On Election Day, election results will be available at the same website.
Call reminds voters that on Nov. 3 they will not be allowed to wear any clothing item relating to a candidate or political issue within 300 feet of a polling location. That includes hats, shirts, jackets or masks.
“If you have a mask on that is an electioneering type of mask, we will offer you another mask to wear instead,” she said.
On Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call said voters can expect lines at most polling places, however they are expected to be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks when they vote but it is not required.
“The majority of our precinct workers are in the at-risk population. They volunteer their time and we want to protect them as much as we can,” Call said.
Results of the Nov. 3 election can be found after the last votes are counted in Wagoner County at www.wagonercountyat.com.
