Educators Kallie Barnes, Sarah Carter honored with grants

“Authenticity is a cornerstone of my classroom. I believe that my goal is not to teach students what to think, but to teach them how to think,” Barnes said.

In addition, Barnes uses technology to support her students’ learning in and out of the classroom. Hands-on learning activities like Kahoot, digital breakouts and escape rooms keep her students’ learning authentic and interactive.

At Coweta High School, Carter strives to create engaging, creative activities that help students connect math to real-world situations.

Her students are the first math students to participate in Coweta’s Pinwheels for Peace community art installation. Instead of decorating pinwheels with freeform art or written reflections, they use graphing functions to create a geometric art. This project reflects an authentic use of math in the real world.

“Too often in match class, graphing is seen as a task that only shows up in textbooks,” Carter said. “I want my students to leave this class with a first-hand experience that we can use math to make a positive difference in the world around us.”

The educator uses the online graphing tool Desmos with this project.

“Classroom discourse is much more rich and productive,” she noted. “Using technology this way has resulted in a more uniform and equitable learning experience for all students whether present in class or learning from home while under quarantine.”