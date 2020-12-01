Educators Kallie Barnes, Sarah Carter honored with grants

A pair of Wagoner County educators have been chosen as 2020 SKIE Award winners by the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives (OEC).
Kallie Barnes is a 9th grade English Language Arts and English Language Arts Honors teacher at Wagoner High School. Sarah Carter teaches pre-calculus, statistics and algebra 2 at Coweta High School.
Each educator received a $1,000 grant, made possible by a $90,000 endowment from OEC. The annual award recognizes teachers or groups of educators from five regions across the state that use technology to transform their classroom instruction.
“Barnes and Carter were chosen from a pool of highly-qualified applicants,” said Tracy Watts Felan, Director of Professional Partnerships at the K20 Center. “They exhibit the commitment to students and innovative learning that the K20 Center and OEC hopes to honor and encourage with these awards.”
Barnes began teaching for Wagoner Public Schools as a 9th grade English Language Arts teacher in the fall of 2009 after spending nine years teaching elementary school. She believes in the power of authentic teaching practices.
Her students participate in a number of community-centered projects including group presentations over local non-profits. Students compete for a donation to be made in their name to the winning charity. They also participate in the “Butterfly Project” where students analyze poetry collected from the Terezin concentration camp and express their poem interpretations on paper butterflies.
“Authenticity is a cornerstone of my classroom. I believe that my goal is not to teach students what to think, but to teach them how to think,” Barnes said.
In addition, Barnes uses technology to support her students’ learning in and out of the classroom. Hands-on learning activities like Kahoot, digital breakouts and escape rooms keep her students’ learning authentic and interactive.
At Coweta High School, Carter strives to create engaging, creative activities that help students connect math to real-world situations.
Her students are the first math students to participate in Coweta’s Pinwheels for Peace community art installation. Instead of decorating pinwheels with freeform art or written reflections, they use graphing functions to create a geometric art. This project reflects an authentic use of math in the real world.
“Too often in match class, graphing is seen as a task that only shows up in textbooks,” Carter said. “I want my students to leave this class with a first-hand experience that we can use math to make a positive difference in the world around us.”
The educator uses the online graphing tool Desmos with this project.
“Classroom discourse is much more rich and productive,” she noted. “Using technology this way has resulted in a more uniform and equitable learning experience for all students whether present in class or learning from home while under quarantine.”
