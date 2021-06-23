Earn $600 bonus by delivering the Tulsa World

The Tulsa World is paying a $600 sign-on bonus for carriers to deliver the newspaper to home subscribers.

Carriers are needed for routes in Tulsa and the metro area, including Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Jenks, Bixby, Claremore, Ponca City, Mannford, Hominy and Owasso.

“This is a great part-time job for those with kids in sports and a great way for seniors to supplement their income,” said Mark Appleby, audience growth and distribution manager for the Tulsa World. “We serve our home delivery customers because they support us. We deliver to people but also schools, retail outlets, hotels, city, county and state government.”

Carriers can earn up to $1,200 a month on top of the $600 bonus. Delivery hours are Monday through Friday 2 to 6 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday 2 to 7 a.m.

Candidates will need to provide their own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

For more information or to apply, call 918-581-8584 or go online to tinyurl.com/TWcarrier.