Robin Dyer knew at an early age, she wanted to promote learning and how it can change lives in the process.

“In fourth grade, I became enamored with my teacher, Mrs. Sharon Lawless, at Northwest Elementary in Coweta. I loved everything about how she ran her classroom. I observed putting so much time and love into each day’s lessons,” Dyer said. “I remember more about that fourth-grade year than many other years in my educational journey.”

That foundation set Dyer on a teaching path that she’s never looked back and knows it is what she was meant to do.

Her DNA is filled with excellence, clarity and creativity to be the best for her Central Elementary students today.

On Thursday, Dyer’s zest for her work earned her the Coweta Public Schools District Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the I-High.

This was Dyer’s second District honor. In 2003, she was selected as Teacher of the Year during her 16 years in the Bixby school system. Later that fall, Dyer learned she became a Top 12 Finalist among all the state school districts.

Early on, Dyer’s dad was not keen on her career choice. It’s not that he didn’t support his daughter, but knew with her education and intellect she could for any major company.

He was concerned she might not earn enough to make it worth her while. Dad eventually warmed up to her career choice.

Another thing that guided Dyer to her job today was something she observed.

“I saw kids who struggled and learning didn’t come as easily to them as it had for me,” Dyer added. “I just saw a way to be helpful. I understand that I have a way of explaining things that could be helpful to others.”

Dyer definitely exudes the “joy of learning” to her students and that ability came across during her acceptance speech during the ceremony.

The judges also saw that trait as well.

NOTES: Central Principal Christy McCollough was Dyer’s escort when the finalists entered the room…

Other CPS District finalists included: Candy Akehurst (Southside Elementary), Katie Wilcox (Mission IGC), Tiffany Matthews (Heritage IGC), Kayci Wortham (Sloat Junior High), Kristen Holiman (Coweta I-High), Rebecca Veith (Northwest Elementary) and Les Kern (Coweta High School).